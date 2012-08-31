CITIC Pacific's stand-alone credit profile is 'b+'. We view CITIC Pacific as a strategically important subsidiary of CITIC Group Corp. (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; cnA+/cnA-1) and believe timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for CITIC Group could flow to CITIC Pacific. We have, therefore, factored in three notches of parent support in the rating on CITIC Pacific. CITIC Group is the controlling shareholder of CITIC Pacific, with a 57.56% stake.

In our view, CITIC Pacific has a weak project execution record. Repeated delays and cost overruns at the Sino Iron project in Australia will pressure the company's already weak credit metrics, particularly its highly leveraged capital structure. We believe that the company will continue to generate sizable negative free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013, at least. This is because CITIC Pacific still needs to invest significantly in the project, and cash flow from the project is delayed. CITIC Pacific now expects trial production from the first line of the project to commence in November this year, as opposed to the company's announcement late last year of an Aug. 31, 2012 start.

CITIC Pacific's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged", as our criteria define the term. The company's debt continued to rise in the first half of 2012 because it incurred additional debt to fund part of the extra cost of the Sino Iron project. As a result, its total debt increased to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 114.6 billion from HK$100.8 billion at the end of 2011. Its leverage--as measured by the ratio of total debt to total capital--deteriorated further to about 56.7%. As operating conditions remain challenging for CITIC Pacific's special steel and property development businesses in China, we expect that its leverage could deteriorate further in the next 12 months at least, until contribution from the Sino-iron project materializes.

CITIC Pacific's "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term, primarily reflects the company's exposure to industry risks. CITIC Pacific's varied businesses offer some diversification benefits. Nevertheless, its core businesses--iron ore, special steel, and property development in China--are exposed to the highly cyclical and competitive nature of these industries. They are also susceptible to volatile operating conditions. In the first half of 2012, CITIC Pacific's earnings from the special steel segment declined by 63% year over year. This was due to a 11% fall in average selling prices on the back of weak demand from downstream industries and overcapacity in China. Earnings from the property segment declined 68% due to lower project delivery during the period. Earnings from other non-cyclical segments were fairly stable as compared with a year ago.

Liquidity

We believe CITIC Pacific's liquidity is "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Its sources of liquidity will more than cover cash needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even if EBITDA declines moderately. Our assessment of the company's liquidity is based on the following assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity sources over the next 12-18 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. The company's debt maturities of HK$29.0 billion in the next 12 months are manageable, in our view.

-- Sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations, cash, and deposits of HK$35.6 billion, and undrawn committed bank facilities of HK$15.5 billion as of June 30, 2011.

-- In addition, the company has uncommitted facilities (money market lines, short-term facilities and trade facilities) of HK$9.75 billion. The company has a good record to draw down from these facilities. We, however, do not include these in our liquidity sources.

-- We expect net sources to be positive even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA. Covenant compliance would also survive a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA.

CITIC Pacific's debt agreements require the company to maintain certain financial covenants, including minimum consolidated net worth and a ratio of maximum consolidated borrowing to consolidated net worth of 1.5x. The company was in compliance with all covenants as of June 30, 2012, and we expect the covenant cushion to remain adequate.

CITIC Pacific also has a record of divesting non-core assets; we believe the company's has the flexibility to continue doing so should the need arise. The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the commissioning risks associated with the CITIC Pacific's Sino Iron project. We believe that repeated delays and cost overruns at the project will pressure the company's already weak credit metrics. We also expect free operating cash flow to remain negative until contribution from the project is meaningful.

We may lower the rating if: (1) cost overruns at the Sino Iron project drain CITIC Pacific's liquidity; (2) we believe the project will likely incur losses due to cost overruns, much weaker iron ore prices than we currently expect, or further delays in commissioning; (3) the company's ratio of total debt to total capital rises to more than 60% on a sustainable basis; or (4) in an unlikely scenario, support from CITIC Group weakens.

In our view, the rating upside potential is limited. Nevertheless, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if: (1) the first production line of the Sino Iron project starts exporting iron ore according to the revised schedule and generates satisfactory cash flow, and the possibility of cost overruns on the other phases of the project is low; or (2) the company improves its financial strength, such that its ratio of total debt to total capital drops to about 50% and its EBITDA interest coverage recovers to more than 2.5x.