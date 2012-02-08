(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's lowered its sovereign credit ratings on
the Republic of Slovenia to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' on Jan. 13,
2012. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Slovenia to group '6' from
group '5'.
-- At the same time, we are revising our economic risk score
to '5' from '4' and the industry risk score to '7' from '6'.
BICRA ACTION
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it has revised
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Slovenia
to group '6' from group '5'. It is also revising the economic
risk score to '5' from '4' and the industry risk score to '7'
from '6'.
RATIONALE
The BICRA action on the Republic of Slovenia
(A+/Negative/A-1) follows our lowering of the sovereign credit
ratings on Slovenia on Jan. 13, 2012, and takes into account our
assessment of the most recent trends affecting the country's
banking sector. BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks
that a bank operating in a particular country and banking
industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group
10). Other countries in BICRA group '6' are Estonia, Bahrain,
and Croatia.
The revision of the economic risk score reflects our opinion
that the correction of accumulated imbalances will hamper
Slovenia's banking system more severely and for longer than we
previously anticipated, notably in terms of credit losses. We
now assess "economic imbalances" as having a "high impact" on
the banking system, compared with a "limited impact", as our
criteria define these terms. We have therefore revised our
assessment of "economic imbalances" to "high risk" from
"intermediate risk".
We revised our industry risk score because of our view of a
"high risk" for "systemwide funding," compared with
"intermediate risk" previously. Slovenian banks' funding
profiles have a persistently high proportion of net external
debt. In addition, the domestic debt capital market for
private-sector companies is relatively shallow, and financing
costs are rising.
Our revised economic risk score for Slovenia is '5'. This
reflects that we have maintained our assessment of "low risk" in
"economic resilience," but now see "high risk" in "economic
imbalances." We still regard "credit risk in the economy" as
"high risk".
Slovenia is an open and relatively wealthy economy, with a
relatively large export base that contributes to economic
growth. However, this high degree of openness makes it
susceptible to shifts in external demand, in our view.
Consequently, negative growth prospects for Slovenia's trading
partners could continue to affect its economic growth.
Slovenia's track record of relative fiscal prudence before the
financial market crisis has contributed to a relatively moderate
government debt ratio, despite recent increases.
We consider economic imbalances to pose "high risk" for
Slovenia's banking system. These imbalances were built up in the
past decade of high credit growth and a construction boom.
Currently, the Slovenian economy is in a correction phase with
limited lending growth and real estate price dynamics. We
anticipate a "high impact" on the Slovenian banking sector over
the next two years, owing to higher credit losses as asset
quality continues to deteriorate, leading to further weakening
of profitability and capitalization.
We assess "credit risk in the economy" as "high risk" in
Slovenia. Exposure to vulnerable construction and real estate
sectors account for 17% of the system's corporate loans.
Nonperforming loans show a negative trend: Arrears exceeding 90
days increased to 11.9% of classified claims as of Dec. 1, 2011,
from 7.4% at year-end 2010, according to data from the Bank of
Slovenia. Retail loans perform better than corporate financings,
mainly due to low initial debt leverage.
Our revised industry risk score for Slovenia is '7'. This
reflects that we have maintained our assessment of "high risk"
in the "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and
changed our assessment of "systemwide funding" to "high risk".
With regard to Slovenia's institutional framework, we assess
banking regulation and supervision as "intermediate" and the
regulatory track record as "weak". Bank supervision is in line
with international standards, in our view; the regulator
monitors banks frequently and performs annual stress tests.
Governance and transparency in the system is adequate, according
to our criteria. However, we view the regulator's attitude to
rising risks as reactive rather than proactive. From our
observation, the banking industry is also subject to state
interference.
Our assessment of "high risk" in competitive dynamics takes
into account Slovenian banks' moderate risk appetite,
demonstrated by the absence of complex banking products.
Nevertheless, rapid growth before 2008 and concentrations in the
real estate and construction sectors are negative elements. The
Slovenian banking sector is dominated by two state-controlled
banks that represent almost half of the system's assets, which,
in our view, creates market distortions.
We assess systemwide funding in Slovenia as "high risk".
Core customer deposits (including 100% of retail deposits and
50% of corporate deposits) fund only 51% of total loans. Net
external funding represents a high 25% of total loans. The
significant proportion of external borrowings is attributable to
parental funding, since foreign banks comprise 39% of the
system's assets. Slovenian banks benefit from access to funding
from the European Central Bank (ECB), which increased to EUR823
million (or 1.8% of system liabilities) in November 2011, as
well as three-year long-term refinancing operations granted by
the ECB in December 2011.
The Slovenian government has increased its bank deposits
since 2008, which totaled EUR3.2 billion (7% of system
liabilities) in November 2011. It also provides guarantees for
government banks' bond issuances. At the same time, the domestic
private-sector debt capital market remains relatively narrow and
shallow, in our view. Private-sector companies and banks have
limited access to additional funding sources, and financing
costs are increasing.
We classify the Slovenian government as "supportive" toward
the domestic banking system. This classification recognizes that
the government has a good track record of providing
extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.
