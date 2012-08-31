UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Lithuania (Republic of) -------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
REDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Lithuania
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 536878
Mult. CUSIP6: 760721
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
24-Mar-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
27-Oct-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Jan-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1 bil 4.50% nts due 03/05/2013 BBB 24-Mar-2009
EUR1 bil 3.75% nts due 02/10/2016 BBB 24-Mar-2009
EUR1 bil 4.85% bnds due 02/07/2018 BBB 24-Mar-2009
EUR142 mil 9.95% bnds due 12/09/2015 BBB 24-Mar-2009
EUR500 mil 9.375% nts due 06/22/2014 BBB 17-Jun-2009
US$1.5 bil 6.75% bnds due 01/15/2015 BBB 07-Oct-2009
US$2 bil 7.375% nts due 02/11/2020 BBB 12-Feb-2010
US$750 mil 5.125% nts due 09/14/2017 BBB 09-Sep-2010
US$1.5 bil 6.125% bnds due 03/09/2021 BBB 04-Mar-2011
US$1.5 bil 6.625% bnds due 02/01/2022 BBB 27-Jan-2012
LTL437.1 mil t-bills A-2 31-Aug-2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts