(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bhartiya International Limited's (BIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned BIL's proposed INR500m non-convertible debentures a 'Fitch A-(ind)(exp) rating. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect BIL's integrated operations, sound operational track record of over two decades in the niche leather garmenting and comfortable capital structure supported by regular equity injections from founding shareholders. BIL mitigates inventory obsolescence (i.e. the risk of garments no longer being in fashion once manufactured) by continuously offering new products based on its understanding of the end-market and its tie-ups with Italian designers.

Key rating risks include BIL's increasing working capital intensity as its inventory days increased to 181 days in FY11 (financial year ending March) from 111 days in FY10. This, if not matched with growth in cash accruals, could lead to a further increase in financial leverage. Consolidated debt at end-FY11 was INR627m in FY11 (FY10: INR465.5m); H112 standalone debt was INR750m, up by 28% yoy. Consolidated net debt/EBITDA in FY11 was 2.9x (FY10: 2x), and standalone H112 net leverage (on the basis of annualised EBITDA) was even higher at 3.3x.

Fitch notes that the prevailing economic slowdown in BIL's key market (90% of sales are from Europe - especially Italy and Spain) could affect its orderbook, due to the rather discretionary nature of its product offering. In FY11, BIL's consolidated sales fell by 6.5% yoy to INR1,793m. However, the orderbook for FY12 looks comfortable (INR812m). This, coupled with H112 revenue of INR1bn, would lead to double-digit revenue growth in FY12. Yet, orderbook position for FY13 would be crucial for the company's credit profile.

Other key risks for BIL are seasonality as its product range is skewed towards winter garments, fashion risk and customer concentration risk, with the top three customers accounting for 36% of the FY11 revenue (FY10: 41%).

BIL is also highly exposed to the high-risk real estate business via an INR400m (30% shareholding) investment in an associate company, Bhartiya Urban Infrastructure & Land Development Company Private Limited (BUILDCO). BUILDCO, through its 100% subsidiary Bhartiya City Developers Private Limited ('Fitch B-(ind)'/Stable), has embarked on an INR12.5bn integrated township project in North Bangalore. As per its management, BIL is not likely to invest any further or provide any direct or indirect debt support, or guarantees to the project or BUILDCO.

The company has a capex plan of INR500m over FY12-FY13 for setting up a manufacturing unit for leather accessories in a portion of the 200-acre special economic zone at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. As per management estimates, the project (line 1) is likely to commence operations in April 2012. Generating revenues as projected from this unit will mitigate any slowdown in the core business.

Negative rating action could result from deterioration of BIL's operating performance (slowing orders, weakening of margins) and/or an increase in its working capital intensity, leading to consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. In addition, significant debt-led capex and further investment in or support to group or associate companies not related to the core business are seen as negative rating drivers.

BIL, an exporter of niche leather garments and accessories, had consolidated EBITDA of INR186m (FY10: INR172m) and EBITDA margins of 10.4% (9%) in FY11.

Rating actions on BIL's debt facilities:

- INR326m long-term bank loans (reduced from INR411.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR848.5m fund-based working capital lines: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR343.5m non-fund based working capital lines: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR115.4m stand-by letters of credit issued in favor of subsidiaries: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'