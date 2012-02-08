(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silver Maple Investment Corporation Ltd. This is a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction backed by a term loan secured by seven suburban retail properties in Singapore.

The rating actions are listed below.

USD255.5m Series 025 (ISIN XS0231616482) due in April 2014 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR175m Series 030 (ISIN XS0286704431) due in April 2014 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects stable cash flows generated from the underlying properties, the transaction's adequate debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), the portfolio's high occupancy rate above 99% (on committed leases) from January to December 2011, the portfolio's low loan-to-value ratio of 21.87% as of end-December 2011, and Fitch's Stable Outlook on the Singapore economy for 2012.

"The portfolio's historical DSCR has been performing well. From January to December 2011, the issuer reported DSCR above 6.5x, and the Fitch stressed monthly DSCR was above 2.7x. Both were higher than Fitch's 'AAAsf' DSCR hurdle," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The ratings address the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the legal maturity date of the notes. The expected maturity of the notes is October 2012.