SL's competitive position is strong, in our view. This is based on its strong positioning in its chosen markets, specifically the U.K. and Canada, and increasingly in asset management markets predominantly in the U.K, Canada, and Europe. In the U.K. we think SL is relatively well prepared for upcoming regulatory changes, such as automatic enrolment of eligible employees into pension schemes (auto-enrolment) and the retail distribution review (RDR). This is thanks to SL's focus on the pensions business and long-standing relationship with the "nil-commission" intermediary segment. We also think that the group's investment management capabilities will continue to attract both retail and institutional customers. Combined, these factors should, in our opinion, result in higher new business volumes and positive net inflows in 2012 and 2013.

We think that SL has reduced the risks inherent in its business model over recent years, primarily by shifting to so-called "capital-lite" asset-accumulation products, which entail lower capital requirements than traditional life products. The group's conservative approach to risk in our view is also reflected by other mitigation measures, such as its recent hedging against a further fall in yields for with-profits business. We expect SL to continue its capital-lite approach and generally adhere to its prudent risk policy.

We consider SL's operating performance strong, but still a relative rating weakness. Our assessment is based on modest earnings levels that however are balanced somewhat by reduced earnings volatility. SL has improved its operational efficiency over recent years and we think it will continue to do so in the future. For our base-case scenario in 2012 and 2013, we assume that the euro crisis will not intensify and that interest rates, credit spreads, and equity markets will stay subdued. Consequently, we estimate that SL will report moderately increasing operating profits in 2012 and in 2013 compared with GBP544 million in 2011. Prospective profitability, as measured by the new business margin (as a percentage of the present value of new business premiums; PVNBP) should also remain at about the current level of 1.7% in 2012 and 2013.

The group's business and financial profile continues to be constrained by its focus on a limited number of life insurance markets and product types. The Canadian life business and SL's international investment management business, both increasingly successful, are the only meaningful providers of diversification for the group.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SL will maintain its very strong capitalization, a key rating strength, and its strong competitive position, particularly in the U.K. life market. Furthermore, we anticipate that SL will continue to improve its operating performance.

We might consider a negative rating action if, all else being equal, in 2012 or 2013 SL were unable to:

-- Maintain its current share of the U.K. pensions market after the impact of regulatory change;

-- Preserve operating performance at the current levels, with new business margins of at least 1.5%, and operating profits at current levels; and

-- Maintain at least very strong group capitalization.

We view an upgrade over the next 24 months as unlikely, due to current and prospective concentration of SL's business profile. Potential rating upside would be linked to a significantly strengthened competitive position following regulatory changes as outlined above.

