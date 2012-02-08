(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, says that as of last Friday's market close average global CDS liquidity is at its highest level since March 2009, when Fitch's liquidity scores began.

"Whilst all regions have seen a notable uptick in liquidity so far this month, CDS on European names are driving the increase, especially for developed market sovereigns, where market uncertainty on progress with Greek debt restructuring talks and Portugal's rising borrowing costs are weighing on sentiment," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.

At the corporate level, all global sectors saw an increase in liquidity with consumer services and the oil and gas sectors now the joint most liquid and technology the least liquid. However, in contrast to the rise in liquidity, that signals an increase in CDS market uncertainty, global corporate spreads have actually tightened off the back of recent encouraging economic data releases.

"European corporates have led this tightening, coming in 20%, and have been closely followed by North American and then Asian names, which firmed 16% and 11% respectively," added Allmendinger.

The full Fitch Solutions' Global CDS liquidity scores commentary, which covers the top five most liquid CDS corporate names in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as the top five most liquid global sovereigns, is available at www.fitchratings.com under - "Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores Commentary Issue 64"

In general, the liquidity of a credit derivative asset increases when it is showing signs of financial stress in combination with a significant amount of debt outstanding and/or changes in its capital structure, including new issuance. The liquidity scores of assets have historically traded between 4 at the most liquid end, through to 29 at the least liquid end. Entities also tend to be more liquid when there is agreement about present value but disagreement about future value due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the entity.

Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Global CDS Liquidity Scores Commentary - Issue 64 â€“ 3 February 2012

