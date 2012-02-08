(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

With lingering concerns about the Eurozone debt crisis and a slowdown in world trade, Fitch examined the impact on global and individual economic growth in its latest "Global Economic Outlook (12 December 2011)" report. The sovereign team also assessed developments in bank lending, house prices, equity prices and the real exchange rate in more than 80 countries to identify potential systemic stress in its widely followed "Macro Prudential Risk Monitor - December (8 December 2011)".

Other highlights in the January issue include the agency's rating actions on the latest Asia-Pacific bond and asset-backed issues: "Fitch Rates Bank of China's 1-Year NCD Issue in HK 'F1'"; "Fitch Assigns Final 'BBB-' to Global Logistic Properties Limited's Perpetual Capital Securities"; "Fitch Rates India's Power Finance Corp's USD Notes Issue 'BBB-'" and "Fitch Rates National Australia Bank Covered Bonds 'AAA'".

Other newsworthy commentaries featured in the newsletter are "Australian Mortgage Delinquency by Postcode - 30 September 2011 (19 December 2011)"; "2012 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance - Profitability and Capitalisation Face Headwinds (6 December 2011)"; "Indian Power Projects - Enveloped by Darkness (20 December 2011)"; "2012 Outlook: Chinese Homebuilding Sector (12 December 2011)" and "Chinese Banks: Cash Cushions Thinning as Liquidity Erodes and Forbearance Burdens Rise (1 December 2011)"

Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions and a listing of upcoming events in the region are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia Pacific Monthly - January 2012

