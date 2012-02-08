(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating and 'cnA-' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of five-year U.S.-dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Wiseyear Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Kerry Properties Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-). The proposed notes will be a drawdown under the US$1 billion medium-term notes program that Kerry unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the finalized issue documentation. Kerry will use the notes proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of maturing debts.

The rating on Kerry reflects the Hong Kong-based diversified property company's satisfactory recurring income, established brand name in China through key investment property assets, and good funding flexibility.

Rating weaknesses include Kerry's: (1) weakening profit margin, partially due to the increased contribution from the logistics business; (2) capital-intensive business model that gradually generates cash flow but requires large upfront capital outlay; and (3) growing exposure to the volatile Chinese real estate market. The property development market is cyclical. The outlook for both the Hong Kong and the Chinese market is uncertain due to weak global economic conditions and both governments' austerity measures. Kerry's limited number of project launches adds to the volatility in its property sales business.

The stable outlook on Kerry reflects our expectation that the company's recurring income will gradually increase over the next two to three years as it completes more investment properties in China. We expect Kerry's liquidity to remain adequate and its financial risk profile to remain intermediate. The company's cautious execution of its property development expansion and land replenishment in the next two years is likely to support its financial risk profile.

