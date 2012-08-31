We understand that the Egyptian government remains in talks with the international donor community in order to gain up to $12 billion (4.7% of GDP) in support for its financing needs, of which around $4.8 billion (1.9% of GDP) could come from the IMF, following the Egyptian government's official request for this amount on Aug. 22, 2012. Such foreign currency inflows would likely be supportive of budgetary financing and the level of international reserves held at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). In our base case, however, we assume that the government will manage to continue funding itself through the domestic banking system, at high interest rates. We also assume that the economy's external financing needs will be met by a run-down of the bank and non-bank private sector's net asset positions and increased public sector borrowing alongside a modest return of FDI as the political situation stabilizes.

In our view, however, the longer foreign exchange reserves remain at their currently depleted levels ($14 billion in July 2012) the more likely a disorderly currency devaluation becomes. We believe that a managed devaluation could provide some respite for Egypt's external financing needs. However, in order to smooth the transition to a more flexible exchange rate, tighter fiscal and monetary policies will likely be required.

Egypt has low levels of wealth. We estimate GDP per capita at $3,000 in 2012. We project real GDP per capita growth to decelerate to around 1.5% over 2012-2015, having averaged 3.6% in the previous six years. In our view, a combination of a continued poor outlook for tourism and lower foreign investment will act as a major drag on economic activity.

Since January 2011, Egypt has been politically volatile. Its ultimate constitutional basis, priorities, and scope of government operations (ahead of scheduled elections) remain unclear. However, we currently view the vested interest groups, such as the military, as broadly retaining the privileges and powers they had in the Mubarak era. Much depends on the content of the new constitution, which we expect will be written by end-September 2012, followed by a referendum on its content then parliamentary elections within two months once the constitution is approved.

We view the Egyptian banking sector's low dependence on external financing as a strength in the current funding environment. CBE data shows that the loan-to-deposit ratio was 50% in December 2011 (latest data). However, we also note that local commercial banks have large holdings of central government Treasury bills and bonds at 56% of total banking system assets as of April 2012. In our view, the monetary transmission mechanism (the process by which monetary policy decisions affect the economy and price levels) has improved in recent years, but that overall monetary policy flexibility is low largely due to the managed nature of the exchange rate.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if political or social tensions were to escalate again. Moreover, the willingness of international donors/lenders to extend much-needed support could weaken if the Egyptian authorities are unable to effectively address ongoing economic, fiscal, and external challenges.

Conversely, if Egypt's political transition strengthens the social contract and if external pressures ease--an indication of which would be an increase in net international reserves--we could revise the outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 19, 2009

-- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007