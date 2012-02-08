(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The original scheduled maturity date of the class A, B, C, D, and E notes was April 26, 2073.

-- We have received confirmation from the issuer that all notes have been redeemed following the first optional redemption date of Jan. 26, 2012.

-- We have thus withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes in Lancelot 2006.

-- Lancelot 2006, which closed in December 2006, was originally backed by 159 loans secured on commercial and residential assets in the Netherlands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its credit ratings on Lancelot 2006 B.V.'s class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

The scheduled maturity date of the notes was April 26, 2073 with an optional call date on Jan. 26, 2012. Today's rating actions follow our receipt of confirmation from the issuer that all classes of notes have been fully repaid.

RATINGS LIST

LANCELOT 2006 B.V.

EUR600 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Ratings

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

A NR AAA (sf)

B NR AA (sf)

C NR A (sf)

D NR BBB (sf)

E NR B (sf)

NR--Not rated