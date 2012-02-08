(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary credit ratings to the fixed-rate secured
class A1, A2, and B notes issued by CPUK Finance.
-- The transaction blends a corporate securitization of the operating
business of the Center Parcs group in the U.K. with a subordinated high-yield
issuance.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
has assigned preliminary credit ratings to the fixed-rate secured class A1,
A2, and B notes to be issued by CPUK Finance Ltd. (see list below).
At closing, CPUK Finance will on-lend the proceeds from the issuance of these
notes to borrowers via intercompany loans, which are intended to fully
amortize from Center Parcs' operating cash flows.
Center Parcs is a family-oriented all-year provider of outdoor short-break
holidays in the U.K. The business currently comprises four holiday villages in
Suffolk, Wiltshire, Nottinghamshire, and Cumbria, respectively.
The transaction will refinance present liabilities of the Center Parcs
group--including CPUK Mortgage Finance Ltd., the GBP750 million commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction secured on Center Parcs'
property-related assets, and the existing hedging arrangements of the borrower
under that CMBS transaction.
The main features of the transaction are:
-- CPUK Finance will, in our opinion, effectively function as two
separate transactions: The class A and class B notes will each be subject to
separate terms and conditions governed by an intercreditor agreement, although
sharing in the same ultimate security. This feature will be the first of its
kind in the European corporate securitization market.
-- In addition, the CPUK Finance structure provides that the class B
noteholders can take control of the topmost company in the Center Parcs
corporate structure, if the business fails to repay the class B loan at
expected maturity.
-- The concept of expected maturity dates is notable. They are designed
to reduce refinancing risk by providing opportunity and incentive for
management, and equity to refinance debt ahead of these dates. If the business
is unable to refinance its intercompany debt at this time, the transaction
will be structured such that existing debt will have the opportunity to fully
amortize through a cash sweep before legal final maturity.
Our analysis has indicated the following key risks:
-- There is no sector diversity, with the loans between issuer and
borrowers secured by four holiday villages throughout England. However, these
villages have been trading successfully for a long time with no direct
competition.
-- There will be no amortization of principal in the transaction's first
five years. Offsetting this are transaction features that progressively
lock-up cash in advance of the expected maturity dates, and fully sweep cash
if notes are not refinanced.
-- If the class B notes fail to refinance at expected maturity, the cash
sweep will lock-out payments to the class B notes, which will therefore not
receive interest payments for as long as the class A notes are outstanding.
Such interest missed will be capitalized and must repay by legal final
maturity. We have incorporated this transaction feature in our modeling by
verifying that all capitalized interest is repaid by legal final maturity
under a stress scenario commensurate with our preliminary rating on the class
B notes.
-- The business has relatively high fixed operating costs and, as a
result, decreases in revenue could cause significant declines in net cash
flow. However, we consider that the senior management team has extensive
experience in managing the assets and the business has shown positive revenue
growth since the construction of the first park in 1987.
-- Center Parcs is currently developing a fifth village, which may divert
management focus from the existing business, which ultimately supports interest and principal on
the notes.