The bulk of Eurochem's capex is earmarked for the development of the Gremyachinskoe and Verkhnekamskoe potash mining deposits. The group is also investing in the construction of a new transhipment terminal in the port of Ust-Luga port (tied to progress at Verkhnekamskoe) and in the development of phosphate rock mining in Kazakhstan. The commissioning of Gremyachinskoe has been delayed to 2015 from late 2013 after the sinking of the cage shaft was halted due to difficult subsoil conditions. Eurochem is switching from cement technology to freezing technology (change of contractor). Fitch continues to regard the potash projects as transformational in that they will reduce Eurochem's exposure to rising natural gas prices, further diversify its fertilisers offering and potentially enhance its cost structure.

Liquidity remains adequate with cash positions of RUB18.4bn at end-Q212, RUB3.3bn in fixed term deposits and an additional RUB2.4bn (USD75m) under an unused two-year revolving credit facility signed in May 2012. This compares with short-term debt of RUB4.0bn. During H112, the group redeemed its USD290m US-denominated bonds (RUB8.5bn) and secured new facilities of USD258m in aggregate (RUB8.3bn) with maturities of two to three years.

The ratings are constrained by the higher-than-average systemic risks associated with the Russian business and jurisdictional environment.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- Completion of one of the potash projects, combined with a conservative financial profile.

An upgrade is currently considered unlikely due to the group's large investment programme and the shareholder's opportunistic strategy.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Shareholders distributions or shareholder-friendly actions detrimental to debt creditors or resulting in sustained increase in FFO net leverage above 2.5x.

- Sharp deterioration in fertiliser prices or demand with EBITDA margin sustained below 20%.