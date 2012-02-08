(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Exicom Tele-Systems Limited's (Exicom) 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Exicom.

Fitch migrated Exicom to the "Non-Monitored" category on 8 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Exicom's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).

Exicom's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:

- INR100m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' ; rating withdrawn