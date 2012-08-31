(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de ------ 31-Aug-2012

Bruxelles

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Nov-2002 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Belgium-based Societe des Transports Intercommunicaux de Bruxelles (STIB), the transport operator for the Region of Brussels-Capital (RBC; AA/Negative/--), is equalized with the long-term rating on RBC, reflecting Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that RBC would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to STIB in the event of financial stress.

We consider STIB to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we assess the company's link with RBC as "integral" and its role in the region as "critical." In particular, RBC ensures STIB's financial balance through annual transfers, and formally guarantees STIB's long-term borrowings. This underpins our view of the "almost certain" likelihood that RBC would provide extraordinary support to STIB if needed.

The ratings also take into consideration STIB's sound financial performance and moderate debt burden, reflecting the fact that STIB does not bear the costs related to heavy infrastructure projects or network extensions, which the region assumes directly. Offsetting these factors is the lack of visibility we have on the new service contract that STIB and RBC need to agree on for the period 2013-2016.

Because RBC consolidates STIB under SEC95 accounting rules, RBC sets STIB's targets for budgetary results each year, illustrating the close ties between the two entities. Since 2008, RBC has continuously raised annual targets, leading STIB to tightly control operating expenditures and postpone some investments.

These budgetary adjustments, together with STIB's good cost-coverage ratio above 50% enabled the company to post a surplus after debt repayment averaging 3.1% of total revenues in the period 2009-2011. We expect STIB to replicate this performance in 2012. After 2011, it will mostly depend on the new service contract for 2012-2016 with the region.

Consequently, we believe STIB's lease-adjusted debt is set to gradually decrease to 22% of total revenues at year-end 2012 from 42% at year-end 2008.

In the past few years, STIB has worked to improve the productivity and efficiency of its services, leading to a sharp and regular increase in traffic (up 7% on average annually since 2001).

Still, we view STIB's revenue and expenditure flexibility as limited, because transfers from the region represent almost 68% of its nondebt revenues and operating costs range from 80% to 90% of total expenditure, demonstrating the labor-intensive nature of transport services. In addition, we lack visibility on the new service contract taking effect in 2013. However, we continue to believe that RBC will provide STIB with strong ongoing financial support under the contract.

Liquidity

In 2005, RBC implemented centralized treasury management for the companies it owns (through the Centre de Coordination Financiere de la Region Bruxelles-Capitale; CCFB). This limits STIB's ability to directly invest its available cash without hampering the predictability of regional funding. STIB reported an average monthly position in its accounts under CCFB of EUR48 million in 2011, which is in line with past positions.

STIB can also benefit from an interest-free advance of up to two months of the region's annual subsidy. In addition, STIB has EUR40 million immediately available in short-term credit lines. Standard & Poor's expects these lines (slightly lower than EUR100 million) together to cover about 3x STIB's budgeted debt service obligations in 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook on STIB reflects that on RBC. We expect RBC to continue providing STIB with strong ongoing financial support under the new contract taking effect in 2013. Because we equalize the long-term rating on STIB with that on RBC, any rating action on RBC would trigger the same action on STIB. If we perceive any sign of weakening institutional and financial support from RBC to STIB, we might consider lowering the rating on STIB.

Related Criteria And Research

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010