(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine)'s (VTBU) senior unsecured bonds, including series F for UAH200m, series G for UAH300m and series H for UAH250m, final Long-term local currency ratings of 'B+', Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' and National Long-term ratings of 'AAA(ukr)'.

Fitch has also assigned VTBU's two issues of senior unsecured bonds, series I and J, which are currently being placed, expected ratings of Long-term 'B+ (exp)', Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' and National Long-term ratings of 'AAA(ukr)(exp)'. The expected terms of the issues are as follows:

Series I:

Size: UAH250m

Placement: until September 2012

Maturity: March 2013

Series J:

Size: UAH200m

Placement: until October 2012

Maturity: October 2015

Put option: October 2013

The bank's obligations under all issues will rank at least equally with the claims of VTBU's other senior unsecured creditors, except those preferred by relevant legislation. Under Ukrainian law, retail depositors' claims rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2011, retail deposits accounted for 16% of VTBU's total liabilities, according to the bank's local GAAP accounts.

VTBU's ratings are: Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B', Long-term local currency IDR 'B+', Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'ccc', Support Rating '4' and National Rating 'AAA'(ukr)'. The Long-term IDRs and the National Rating have Stable Outlooks.

VTBU ranked seventh by assets in the country at end-2011. The bank's IDRs and National Rating reflect the support it may receive if needed from its majority shareholder, JSC VTB Bank (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable), which holds a stake of more than 99% in VTBU.