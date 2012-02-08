(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Substantially wider credit default swap (CDS) spreads for Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) are indicating rising market concern over recent overseas and legal developments, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS for CSC (reporting this morning) have widened 82% over the past three months, far outpacing the 2% widening for the broader North America technology sector. Despite 25% tightening over the past month, markets are now pricing credit risk for CSC wide of 'BB-' levels. Further signs of stress are evident in its CDS liquidity, which has jumped five rankings to trade in the fourth regional percentile. "The markets are likely jittery over the UK government's rejection of CSC's memorandum of understanding with the National Health Service, potential reductions in orders as well as ongoing legal issues,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Elsewhere, spreads on Amkor Technology, Inc. (reporting tomorrow) have rallied 31%. After having priced wide of 'B' levels in early November, markets are now pricing credit risk for Amkor in 'B+' space. CDS liquidity has remained largely unchanged, pricing in the 27th regional percentile.