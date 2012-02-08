(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian Province of Treviso's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'A-' from 'A+' and Short-term foreign currency rating to 'F2' from 'F1' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn Treviso's ratings as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Province of Treviso.

The downgrade followed that on the Italian sovereign Long-term Issuer Default Rating to 'A-'/Negative on 27 January (see "Fitch takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns at www.fitchratings.com). The rating action primarily reflected the application of Fitch's criteria, according to which subnationals' ratings cannot usually be higher than their sovereign (see "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 19 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).