(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg-based Kernel
Holding S.A.'s (Kernel) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' and 'B+',
respectively. Fitch has also affirmed Kernel's National
Long-term rating of 'AA+'(ukr). The Outlooks for the Long-term
IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Kernel's leadership positions in
fairly consolidated industries of operations, high degree of
vertical integration, its conservative approach to managing
price risk and adequate matching between debt and sales/profits
by currency. Additionally, the group's moderate financial
leverage and strong liquidity backed by an improvement in the
debt maturity profile also supports the current ratings.
Negative rating factors include Kernel's aggressive
acquisition ambitions that have recently involved entering new
industries (such as sugar production with Ukrros ) and
markets (Russia via Russian Oils) and increased its working
capital requirements along with making them even more seasonal
due to synchrony in purchasing raw materials for oil and sugar
crushing businesses. Kernel's sales are dependent on a small
number of large customers in bulk oil and grain trading
business, and on farmers of a single country for its sourcing of
grains, oilseeds and sugar. Kernel's business location, which is
mostly in Ukraine, and the government's proven interference in
agribusiness via the introduction of exports controls or taxes
also has a bearing on the current rating.
In fiscal-year ended 30 June 2011 (FY11), Kernel continued
to expand its business organically and through acquisitions.
Active M&A has been financed by both incremental debt and new
equity issuance, allowing gearing to remain balanced. FY11
lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR dropped to 1.2x from
1.8x as EBITDAR rose by 60% despite weakening operating margins.
Fitch expects lease-adjusted net leverage in FY12 will
deteriorate towards 1.8x due to larger debt and working capital
investments mostly as a result of the latest acquisitions.
However, Kernel exhibits improved debt maturity profile and
adequate liquidity sources. Subject to management maintaining a
conservative stance over future M&A opportunities, and the pace
of integration of the latest business additions delivering at
least stable operating margins, this should ensure a smooth
de-leveraging profile from FY13.
Kernel's local currency IDR remains constrained by the
group's M&A appetite, by event risks linked to its dependence
mostly on Ukrainian suppliers and its exposure to the Ukrainian
government, which has a track record of introducing export
restrictions or levies to the farming sector to address its
perennial budget deficits. This has translated into large
volatility in sales and profits for entities in the sector, as
shown in Kernel's Q112 results for its grain segment.
A negative rating action could occur if Kernel's
lease-adjusted net leverage is above 2.5x or if there is
insufficient liquidity to cover projected peak working capital
requirements throughout the year. Pressure on Kernel's free cash
flow from business growth can be generally considered
acceptable. However, large and recurring negative free cash flow
margin (in excess of minus 5%), the introduction of harsh export
market regulations that cause losses to the company's bulk oil
or grain trading operations, or uneven treatments of market
participants (for example via the introduction of differential
export quotas) that adversely affect Kernel, will also be
considered by Fitch as negative rating factors.