Liquidity

With free operating cash flow, no expansion plans, nor any environmental risks, we believe Dynegy Power's liquidity is "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, Dynegy Power's liquidity was composed of $47 million unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $167 million in a cash-backed collateral-posting facility.

Recovery analysis

Our recovery score on Dynegy Power's $1.067 billion credit facility is '1'. This recovery score results in a 'B' rating on the facility (two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of 90% to 100% recovery of principal in the event of a default. See our recovery report on Dynegy Power, published June 29, 2012, for more information.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Dynegy Power reflects exposure to the Dynegy Holdings and Dynegy Inc. bankruptcy process, although this potential is increasingly remote. Lenders just recently overwhelmingly approved the emergence plan. We would lower the rating if we think there is a greater chance that Dynegy Power could be pulled into the bankruptcy proceedings.

Related Criteria And Research

