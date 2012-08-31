The company's core paper, pulp, and lumber businesses operate in industries that are fragmented. While lumber prices have improved in 2012, increasing 12% in the third quarter, we expect the lumber business to continue to generate negative cash flows in the near term given our expectations of weak recovery in U.S. housing starts. At present, Standard & Poor's expects U.S. housing starts to improve modestly to about 760,000 in 2012 and about 920,000 in 2013, but remain well below the historical average of about 1.5 million starts on an annual basis. Furthermore, the company's high-yield pulp segment has continued to lose money in the face of weaker demand and prices. Tembec has responded by scaling back operations and recently announced the indefinite idling of its Chetwynd, B.C. mill. We expect the company's high yield pulp segment to generate negative C$25 million in EBITDA for 2012. Tembec's newsprint business continues to face secular decline in demand, its forest products division is operating at 60% of capacity, and its chemicals business, which primarily sells resin to oriented strandboard producers, also faces lower demand due to a weak U.S. housing construction market.

Tembec is a large producer of specialty cellulose and dissolving pulp, a niche industry with higher barriers to entry that has enjoyed steady growth in demand. This business, which represents just about 40% of its revenues, has been the main source of the company's cash flows in recent quarters and we expect it to continue to generate the majority of its cash flows in the near term. Furthermore, Tembec is in the process of lowering operating costs at its pulp mills through capital upgrades. In particular, the company's C$190 million investment in its Temiscaming, Que. site is underway with an expected completion date of May 2014. The upgrades involve the installation of cogeneration machinery.

We consider Tembec's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. The company's adjusted debt is C$573 million and includes C$161 million for operating lease adjustments and underfunded pension obligations. The company's credit metrics have declined in the past two quarters with an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio increasing to 11x. We expect debt levels to peak in 2014, with adjusted debt at about $675 million. As Tembec works to improve margins in the near term, we expect the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to peak in 2012 at about 7.5x and gradually decline in the next two years on improved profitability in its lumber and pulp segments. Our forecasts are based on the following:

-- Declining volumes in the paper and high yield pulp segments;

-- Lower realized prices and lower margins in the specialty cellulose and chemical pulp, and high yield pulp segments;

-- Revenues declining 9% in 2012 and 6% in 2013;

-- EBITDA margins falling below 7% for the next two years;

-- Draws on project-related debt totaling C$105 million in the next two years; and

-- An elevated capex greater than C$100 million each in the next three years to finance capex at Tembec's Temiscaming site.

Cash flow protections levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt, are just below 10% and we expect them to remain below 10% in the next two years.

Liquidity

We consider Tembec's liquidity adequate based on our criteria.

Standard & Poor's expects:

-- A sources-to-uses ratio of more than 1.2x in 2012 and 2013; and

-- A positive sources minus uses calculation in the event EBITDA declines 15%.

As of June 23, 2012, the company has C$101 million in cash and C$55 million available under its credit facility (net of availability reserve). Tembec also has a receivable factoring facility for its French operations, with C$16 million unused and available as of June 23. In addition, the company continues to drawn on new term loans as required to fund its large capital expenses in the near term. We expect capex to be higher than average until major project completions in 2014. Tembec's C$200 million asset-backed loan facility, which does not have any covenants other than minimum excess availability, expires in February 2016.

Recovery analysis

We rate Tembec Industries Inc.'s US$305 million senior secured notes 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Tembec), with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The notes are secured by a first lien on all assets of Tembec and subsidiary Tembec Industries, but with a second-lien interest in the asset-backed loan collateral.

(For the complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: Tembec Industries Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile," published Feb. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concerns regarding the significant capital expenditure at Tembec's Temiscaming mill as well as our concerns that, given the company's weak financial risk profile, delays or cost overruns would have a substantial impact on the company's credit metrics. Furthermore, given the weak global economy, if Tembec's forest product and high yield pulp segments do not improve, the company's leverage could deteriorate further. We could lower the ratings if lower pulp, lumber, and paper prices in 2012 lead to a 15% decline in EBITDA from our expectations, resulting in negative FFO and Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of greater than 6x on a sustained basis. We could also lower the ratings if project delays or cost overruns lead to a decline in the company's liquidity position with sources to uses of below 1.2x. An upgrade would require management's ability to demonstrate that capital expenditures remain on track and do not lead to higher-than-expected debt levels, cash flow protection improves, and FFO to debt rises to well above 10%.