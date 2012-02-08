HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Feb 08 Irish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
* Moody's:Proposed debt forgiveness legislation credit negative for Irish RMBS
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen ag: deutsche wohnen ag successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2020 for a consideration of eur 467 million Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)