OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on the Royal Bank of Canada Global Covered Bond Programme and all series of covered bonds issued under it following a review.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Global Covered Bond Programme and all series of covered bonds issued under it. The outlook is stable (see list below).

The ratings reflect our expectation of timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before the final maturity date of the covered bonds.

Our ratings on the covered bonds reflect our assessment of a combination of factors under our five-step approach for rating covered bonds including the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk, the program's categorization, the issuer credit rating on RBC (AA-/Stable/A-1+), and the credit enhancement available to the program (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).