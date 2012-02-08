(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 -

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A' from 'AA-', assigned a negative outlook, and removed the rating from CreditWatch negative.

-- In our view, Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion's credit risk profile is now less robust, owing to the group's exposure to increased sovereign and economic risks in Spain.

-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together, REE) to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook on REE reflects that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on REE, based on our view that REE bears "high" exposure to Spanish country risk.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together, REE) to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions follow our review of REE's status as a government-related entity (GRE) and of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in light of the deterioration in Spain's creditworthiness.

The downgrade follows our recent downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook Negative" published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our 'A+' long-term rating on REE is one notch higher than the long-term rating on Spain. Under our criteria, this is the maximum that a nonsovereign entity rating may exceed the rating on a sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (eurozone). We assess REE as having "high" exposure to domestic country risks, as our criteria define this term. This is owing to the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and REE's concentration of operations in Spain. REE operates fully regulated electricity transmission activities, originates almost all its earnings in Spain, and is strategically important for national energy policy in our view.

We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions in Spain weigh on REE's credit risk profile. The remuneration of some of REE's transmission assets, which account for 9% of the regulated electricity system costs, could in our view be adjusted down in light of the accumulation of a sizable electricity tariff deficit in Spain, which the new government has committed to eliminate over the medium term (see "Credit FAQ: How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities," published Jan. 12, 2012). For example, Spain's energy regulator, CNE, has consistently questioned the remuneration of REE's fully depleted transmission assets. We also see a risk that normative return on new assets commissioned from 2013 and beyond could be reduced. We believe these potential regulatory changes and/or the introduction of levies on utilities, if any, could erode REE's profitability over the longer term. Moreover, an alteration in the accelerated tax depreciation scheme or more challenging and expensive funding conditions for Spanish issuers could also weigh on REE's financial risk profile, in our opinion.

We believe a number of factors support rating REE higher than Spain, such as:

-- The supportiveness of the current Spanish asset-based remuneration framework for transmission. We believe this protects REE against demand and price changes, inflation, and rising sovereign bond yields. We project, for example, that REE will report a jump of more than 20% in EBITDA for 2011, to about EUR1.2 billion, about 60% of which is attributable to the consolidation of assets acquired in 2010. We believe this resilient performance is sustainable over the medium term, as the latest regulatory period started in January 2012 did not change regulatory parameters.

-- The government's envisaged placement of 10% of REE's capital, which is likely to deter any adverse change in REE's regulation, which would be detrimental to the stake's value.

-- Priority ranking in the access tariff waterfall. We note that electricity transmission ranks first in the Spanish access tariff payment waterfall, minimizing the risk that the accumulation of tariff deficits in Spain would affect REE's cash flow.

-- The suspension of certain incentives for new renewable capacity in Spain, which is likely to smooth REE's investment needs in transmission lines over the medium term.

Combined, we believe these factors will underpin REE's growing discretionary cash flow and gradually improving credit metrics.

The ratings continue to reflect REE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we have revised to 'a+' from 'aa-' to reflect our view that REE carries "high" exposure to country risk. They also factor in our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to REE in the event of financial distress.

The negative outlook on REE mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on REE, based on our view that REE bears "high" exposure to Spanish country risk.

A downgrade of Spain to 'A-' or lower would automatically trigger a similar downgrade of REE. We could also lower our rating on REE if it fails to secure, in the coming months, additional liquidity sources to eliminate refinancing risk in 2013 or if it faces unexpected and far-reaching regulatory changes that undermine its business risk or financial risk.

Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else being equal, would be conditional on an upgrade of Spain.