(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it has raised the ratings on 40 'C' rated hybrid capital
securities issued by Lloyds Banking Group (Lloyds;
A-/Stable/A-2) and related entities. The counterparty credit
ratings on Lloyds and related entities are not affected by this
action.
On Feb. 7, 2012, Lloyds resumed its coupon payment on a
GBP4.583 million Tier 1 hybrid issued by LTSB Capital 2 L.P.
(guaranteed by Lloyds TSB Bank PLC ; A/Stable/A-1). We
have raised the rating on this particular issue to 'BB+' from
'C'. This is the first payment by Lloyds and related entities of
a discretionary coupon or dividend on hybrids since Lloyds was
prohibited from doing so under the terms of an agreement with
the European Commission. This two-year prohibition ended on Jan.
31, 2012.
Now that the prohibition period has ended and we have seen
evidence that Lloyds has recommenced payment on affected
securities, we consider that Lloyds will recommence coupon or
dividend payment on all of the affected securities over the
coming year. We have therefore decided to raise the ratings on
all of the affected securities today. The revised ratings for
these issues are 'BB+' for those hybrids either issued or
guaranteed by Lloyds TSB Bank PLC or Bank of Scotland PLC
(A/Stable/A-1). This rating is two notches below the 'bbb'
stand-alone credit profile which we have assigned to Lloyds TSB
Bank PLC. We have also raised the ratings on hybrids either
issued or guaranteed by holding companies Lloyds Banking Group
and HBOS PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) to 'BB'. In both instances, the
issue ratings on these hybrids have reverted to the same level
as the existing issue ratings on "must pay" hybrids which were
not affected by the EC arrangement. We see no reason at this
time to differentiate between their future likelihood of
payment.
For more information on individual hybrid instruments
affected, please see our related article "Standard & Poor's
Lists Hybrid Capital Issue Ratings Of Lloyds Banking Group PLC
From February 8 Rating Actions," published on Feb. 8, 2012 on
RatingsDirect.
