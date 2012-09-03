(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Despite significant differences in their markets, the performance of mortgage loans and ratings on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in both Japan and Australia has remained generally robust in the face of the slow global economic recovery, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today.

Japan and Australia are two key markets in the Asia-Pacific region with regular issuances of RMBS securities. While the ratings on RMBS and underlying mortgages continue to perform strongly, the new issuance levels have seen setbacks since 2007. Australian RMBS has attracted stronger investor interest in recent years compared with 2008 and 2009.

The Australian RMBS market has key features that distinguish it from the Japanese RMBS market. In particular, in Australia, almost all prime residential mortgages securitized through the RMBS market are fully mortgage-insured under mortgage insurance policies.

In response to an increased number of enquiries from Japanese investors with respect to Australian RMBS and how they compare with Japanese RMBS, the report consolidates some key observations of these two markets.