(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed DMPL VI as part of our surveillance review cycle and carried out our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our rating on DMPL VI's class A notes.

-- DMPL VI securitizes prime Dutch residential mortgages that Achmea Hypotheekbank originated.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans VI B.V.'s (DMPL VI) class A notes.

Today's rating action follows our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received as part of our surveillance review cycle. Our analysis reflects our Dutch residential mortgages-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria," published on Dec. 16, 2005).

The subordinated class M notes and a fully funded reserve fund of EUR6.9 million provide credit enhancement to the class A notes, which has increased to 7.29% from 6.50% since August 2010. The transaction also benefits from a hedging arrangement that guarantees a minimum excess spread of 35 basis points (bps) and a liquidity loan of EUR7.5 million, which is available to meet senior fees and expenses, and interest due under the class A notes. Both the reserve fund and the liquidity fund are non amortizing.

Transaction performance to date has been in line with our expectations. Arrears are slightly higher than for most other DMPL transactions that we rate, although arrears are lower than our Dutch RMBS index. Losses to date have been minimal, at six bps.

We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on DMPL VI's class A notes as a result of the application of our Dutch RMBS criteria.

We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). We adjusted our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and weighted-average loss severity (WALS) assumptions by assuming market value declines of 5% and 10%. The scenarios that we have considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in our ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria.

DMPL VI securitizes Prime Dutch residential mortgages that Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. originated.

