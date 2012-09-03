UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its outlook on the rating on Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd. (Hawaii Branch) to positive to reflect the outlook revision on its parent company on Dec. 20, 2011. The long-term financial strength rating on Dongbu Hawaii and the long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on its parent, Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd., remain unchanged at 'BBB+'.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Outlook On Dongbu Insurance Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed, Dec. 20, 2011
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources