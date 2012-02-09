(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of the FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series and one class of FirstMac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust. The transactions are backed by a pool of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by FirstMac Limited (FirstMac) and third-party originators in the name of First Mortgage Company Pty Limited and HSBC Bank Australia Limited.

The downgrades are a direct result of the implementation of the updated Australian RMBS rating criteria and updated criteria for the use of Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) in RMBS issued in August 2011.

FirstMac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust:

AUD16.5m Class B (ISIN AU300FMA5031) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'A+sf'; off Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Stable

FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2008:

AUD6m Class B2 (ISIN AU3FN0007084) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'A+sf'; off Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Stable

FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2009:

AUD6.25m Class B2 (ISIN AU3FN0008447) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'A+sf'; off Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Stable

FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2009:

AUD15.98m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0009528) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

The remaining rated classes of notes for each of the above transactions are unaffected by the criteria changes mentioned above.

FirstMac has notified Fitch that they will not proceed with restructuring of the transactions in response to the updated criteria. Should a modification of the transactions occur in the future, the agency will review the impact on the ratings of the notes.