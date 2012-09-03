We consider ART strategically important to AZSE, due to its strong operational integration and business relationships with other Allianz operations, especially with its intermediate parent Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG (AGCS; AA/Negative/--). In addition, the company plays an increasingly important role in AGCS' expansion plans and is the competence center for alternative insurance risk transfer solutions, which, we believe, provides the wider group with the means to maintain a competitive edge with corporate clients.

ART's competitive position is strong, in our view, and management is a positive factor for the rating. The team's success to date is a reflection of its small, manageable size and adherence to strong underwriting discipline, coupled with access to the resources of one of the world's largest insurance providers. The termination of ART's alternative-assets business in 2009 underlines ART's strategic refocus on risks related to insurance and reinsurance, which supports other initiatives of the Allianz group. We expect ART to continue to increase its share of traditional business and pursue its opportunistic approach in the alternative risk transfer segment, backed by AZSE's increasingly cohesive approach to managing relationships with key corporate and reinsurance clients.

We view ART's operating performance as strong. ART has made a positive contribution in each of its 15 years in operation, providing a consistent stream of earnings to the Allianz group. ART has regularly been a top-quartile performer among Allianz's subsidiaries according to economic value-added analysis (EVA), which is one of AZSE's main metrics for appraising the performance of its subsidiaries. We expect ART's focus on maintaining the diversity within its risk portfolio to continue to underpin a sophisticated approach to risk management. This, in our view, should enable ART to report sustainable net income of more than EUR40 million on its nontraditional business in 2012 and continue to exceed its parent's EVA targets. However, rising competitive pressures could dampen margins on new transactions.

We regard ART's capitalization as strong and we expect it to remain at least strong because of its very strong capital adequacy as measured by our risk-based capital model. We believe that the company needs to operate with capital that is at least strong to maintain a buffer against potential earnings volatility and finance further business expansion. In addition, we believe that AZSE is committed to maintaining ART's capitalization at a level commensurate with our rating parameters.

Despite what we view as ART's robust risk management framework and consistent earnings track record, the alternative nature of the deals it underwrites within the nontraditional segment means that the risk of earnings volatility remains. This can stem from asset or liability exposures, until ART has fully shifted its remaining alternative assets to lower-risk classes and reduced the relative weight of alternative-asset exposures in the investment portfolio. ART's nontraditional portfolio is also exposed to structured credit and long-tail casualty lines (for the latter there is a long time frame between claims-causing incidents and claim settlements). As a result, the continuation of a challenging economic environment could hamper the earnings of these lines. Nevertheless, we believe that ART's stringent approach to setting risk limits, the diversity within its nontraditional portfolio, and its sound record partly mitigate the downside risk to earnings.

Earnings volatility can also arise from insurance risk in the traditional portfolios or from foreign exchange effects in ART AG's profit and loss account. This is because most of ART AG's transactions are either structured in U.S. dollars or euros, while it reports publicly in Swiss franc.

Outlook

The negative outlook on ART reflects that on its ultimate parent AZSE. We expect that ART, in view of its strategic importance to AZSE, will continue to benefit from financial and liquidity support from AZSE and its intermediate parent--AGCS AG--if necessary.

A negative rating action on AZSE would trigger a similar action on ART. We could also lower the ratings if ART's strategic role within the Allianz group or financial support from the group were to weaken, which we consider unlikely however.

We regard rating upside as unlikely at this stage.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009