Feb 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Fufeng Group Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-) are not affected by the company's recent profit warning. Standard & Poor's believes that Fufeng's good operating efficiency and improving market position mitigate the risk of a decline in the company's gross margin.

We expect Fufeng to have maintained its EBITDA margin at about 15% in 2011. We also expect the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA to have been at or lower than 3x, which is still below our downgrade trigger of 3.5x. While our rating on Fufeng incorporates a degree of margin and earnings volatility, it could come under pressure if the margin deteriorates further through 2012.

On Feb. 8, 2012, Fufeng said that its net profit for 2011 would be lower than anticipated because of: (1) volatile raw material costs and selling prices stemming from market consolidation; (2) higher fixed costs due to capacity addition in 2011; and (3) an increase in interest expenses.