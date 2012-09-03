Sept 03 -

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A-/Positive/NR

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2003 A-/NR --/--

03-Jul-2001 --/NR --/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based life assurer Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the Royal London group's very strong capitalization, strong management and supportive multi-brand strategy, and strong operating performance. Competitive position is supported by the group's multi-brand strategy, but offset by its dependence on the U.K. as a midsize player, and, in particular, exposure to difficulties in the U.K. pensions market. We also view financial flexibility as a relative weakness to the rating.

Royal London's management has demonstrated a strong track record of execution. Most recently, the company has successfully initiated a program to reposition itself as a protection provider, and we expect to see significant benefits from that in 2012 and beyond. Furthermore, the company has established itself as an acquirer, having acquired several companies over the years. It completed the acquisition of Royal Liver in 2011 and is in talks to acquire Co-operative Insurance Society (CIS) and the Co-operative asset management (TCAM).

We recognize, however, that there may be execution risks in a transaction of this size. We also believe that the acquisition is likely to make a material, but not substantial, change to the risk profile of the group. In particular, the book includes some guaranteed annuity option (GAO) business that was written some years ago. We expect that the acquisition will likely increase the exposure to longevity risk. Once the transaction completes we will reassess the Royal London group's risk profile, focusing on the amount of longevity risk Royal London is taking on.

Royal London is very strongly capitalized on both regulatory and risk-based measures. The company took actions to improve its asset-liability management in 2009 and has significantly improved its capital position. Under our base case assumption, we expect this to remain the case.

Our assessment of a strong operating performance assumes that the improvement in value of new business (VNB) relating to the protection business will persist, and that the amount of VNB generated will remain in excess of GBP30 million on a grossed up basis in 2012 and over the rating horizon. Under our base-case projections, embedded value operating profit for 2012 is likely to be around GBP200 million to GBP210 million on a gross of tax basis, excluding the effect of any acquisitions. Our expectations factor Royal London's ability to offset the loss of the distribution tie with Santander and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) rebates. Royal London is particularly working on strengthening the protection businesses. In our view, Royal London is in the process of replacing the highly profitable Santander business with a more sustainably generated source of protection business.

In our opinion, Royal London holds a mid-market position in the U.K. life sector. We consider industry and economic risks in the U.K. life market to be elevated, weighing on credit quality for insurers operating in this sector. We believe that Royal London's concentration in the U.K. life market exposes it to these risks and to changes in the competitive landscape.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that Royal London is well positioned to weather the forthcoming regulatory changes that are affecting the U.K. life sector, as well as our view that it will maintain a strong competitive position by continuing to profitably build its position in protection and at least maintain its position in pensions.

We may raise the rating if most of the following conditions are met:

-- We believe that Royal London will persist in delivering VNB relating to the protection line in excess of GBP30 million across the rating horizon, despite increasing competition in this area.

-- We believe that the cost synergy benefits of the CIS and TCAM transaction are material, including an embedded value benefit in excess of GBP100 million.

-- We believe that the strategic benefits of the CIS and TCAM transaction are material, including the potential for greater new business in the future.

-- We believe that the capital implications of the CIS and TCAM transaction are not too onerous for the company, and in particular that the longevity risk that Royal London will take on will not be too onerous compared to Royal London's relatively low appetite for longevity risk.

We may revise the outlook to stable if:

-- The above expectations are not met;

-- Capitalization is substantially worsened;

-- Embedded value operating profit for 2012 is substantially worse than we expected;

-- Royal London's multi-brand strategy changes adversely.