Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that three loans recorded losses following the July 2012 reporting cycle. The largest was the Orange Loan, securitised in Fleet Street Finance Three plc. While losses are yet to be allocated to the notes, the servicer reports that a sale price of EUR50m has been accepted for the collateral, some way short of the EUR67m senior debt, at the April interest payment date.

Repayments and partial prepayments totalling EUR332m have had a positive impact on Fitch's Maturity Repayment Index in August 2012. With EUR2.8bn falling due in October, Fitch expects the Index to tick back down again and remain subdued in the months ahead.

Only one loan falls due in September. While its small principal balance (EUR13.7m) and moderate leverage (66% Fitch loan to value (LTV)) may suggest a reasonable chance of refinancing, the possibility of the sole tenant vacating in four years is a significant obstacle facing the borrower.

Fitch's Maturity Repayment Indices are incorporated into the agency's 'European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin', which provides data and commentary on loans backing European CMBS that are due to mature during the month. The bulletin supplements the agency's ongoing rating analysis and surveillance services. It also looks at the status of loans that reached their maturity in previous months.

Information and analysis of loan, portfolio and note-level information pertaining to all Fitch-rated European CMBS can be downloaded from www.fitchratings.com. Each loan summary in the bulletin will link to this additional data. The loan-by-loan 'CMBS SMART' surveillance pages, which are updated quarterly, contain Fitch's own performance metrics, such as the "Fitch LTV" and "Fitch Property Grade", alongside reported transaction performance data and ratings.

