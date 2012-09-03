UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd. ----------------------- 03-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Mult. CUSIP6: 16951P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$400 mil 8.50% nts due 05/25/2016 BB- 08-May-2011
CNY1.5 bil nts due 07/22/2014 BB- 11-Jul-2011
US$400 mil 10.50% nts due 04/27/2017 BB- 09-Apr-2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts