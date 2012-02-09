(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Switzerland's residential property market is not experiencing a bubble, although there are initial signs that the market is beginning to overheat in some regions, says Fitch Ratings.

We remain confident that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the financial regulator, FINMA, will prudently monitor risks in the financial sector, including the potential for the residential mortgage market to overheat.

Property prices have risen every year since 2002-2003, helped by low mortgage rates and immigration The increase has outpaced the rise in income and has been most pronounced in the Lake Geneva and Zurich regions, where the average annual price rises for flats since 2001 have been 7.4% and 4.7% respectively, compared with 4.1% for the whole country.

However, mortgage lending growth has been moderate, at around 5% annually while the total number of real estate transactions has been stable over the past seven years. There is no evidence of an increase in speculative transactions, which often characterise property price bubbles, as in the US in 2006 or even Switzerland's two decades ago. There's also an absence of overbuilding and excessive risk appetite coupled with low risk premiums among lenders.

That said, the SNB has identified aggressive underwriting policies as a concern. The steady rises in both mortgage lending and house prices have increased credit risk for Swiss banks.

Last month, the Financial Stability Board said in its peer review of Switzerland that the authorities there have "stepped up their communication with the banks regarding the potential build-up of risk in the financial system, including the residential mortgage market" in response to both low interest rates and the move by the Swiss authorities to set a franc-euro exchange rate floor.

In August, the Federal Council proposed improving the classification of risk weights for mortgage lending to take better account of a debtor's risk profile, and assigning a 100% risk-weight to high-risk loans.

The focus by the SNB and FINMA on guarding against systemic risk over the medium term and the steps taken to strengthen the regulatory environment support our 'AAA'/Stable rating for Switzerland.