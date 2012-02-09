(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based AD Hydro Power Limited's (ADHPL) National Long- Term rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Its INR9,094m long-term loans have also been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.

The ratings factor in the successful commissioning of the Allain tunnel in July 2010 and sponsor support from Malana Power Company Limited (MPCL, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/ Stable) for ADHPL's sole project by way of a corporate guarantee to its debt of INR10.1bn (restricted to annual outflow of INR800m) as well as through equity injections (INR4,928m) and subordinate debt (INR4,638m). The ratings also benefit from the existence of a 'debt service reserve account' arrangement for ADHPL's senior lenders.

The ratings further factor in the agreement for sale with The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development of verified emission reductions certificates. Going forward, operating risks are mitigated by stabilisation of generation leading to strong operational performance during H1FY12, commissioning of company's own transmission line (which has led to annual incremental revenue of INR250m by way of leasing out capacity on this transmission line to Everest Power Private Limited) and increase in average tariff to INR3.72/unit in H1FY12 from INR3.64 per unit in FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the single-asset nature of the company, its lack of long-term power purchase agreements, its reliance on short-term power markets, and volatility in merchant power prices. The ratings also reflect delays in the completion of the Duhangan tunnel to March 2012 as against the initial target of March 2011, the company's moderate debt coverage in FY12 and FY13 and the weak financial health of state power utilities (SPUs), ADHPL's end-consumers.

During FY11, the company had lower-than-expected revenues on account of lower generation, softer merchant power prices, capitalisation of sales during the trial run period, high unscheduled interchange volumes at 15 million units with a low average selling price of INR1.39/unit (compared with market rates of INR3.5-4 per unit), and non-availability of the transmission line resulting in power being sold to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board at INR2.95/unit, below market rates, from 29 July 2010 to 16 September 2010. Low revenues, coupled with high power transmission charges (fixed in nature) payable to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, resulted in EBITDA loss for FY11.

Negative rating guidelines include lower-than-expected merchant power rates and/or generation and/or higher interest outflow due to higher interest rate scenarios leading to net debt-EBITDA above 6x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include improvement in merchant power rates and/or higher generation leading to net debt-EBITDA below 4x on a sustained basis.

ADHPL owns and operates a 192MW run-of-the-river hydroelectric power plant in the Kullu District of Himachal Pradesh (Northern India). The project has two tunnels to divert a portion of the flow of the Allain and Duhangan rivers to an underground power house with two 96MW generating units. In FY11, the first year of operation, the company reported revenues of INR401m, EBITDA loss of INR5m and net loss of INR1,127m. The company had total debt of INR13.7bn.