Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
We expect Fitch-rated peripheral eurozone corporates to reduce total 2012 capital expenditure by 2.4% year-on-year, against a 7.3% increase for the western European-rated portfolio as a whole. Measuring our expectations for 2012 against the five-year average for 2007-2011, the gap is a 14.6% fall for the periphery compared with a 4.1% increase in the region as a whole.
However, this aggregate number masks significant variation between issuers. Measured using the same five-year average, our 2012 capex projection for a number of companies such as Acea, Enagas, Eni, Enel and Telecom Italia is broadly unchanged. We anticipate double-digit capex declines from Endesa, Finmeccanica, Iberdrola and Portugal Telecom, and double-digit increases at Red Electrica Corporacion, Gas Natural, and Terna . We also expect increased capex in 2012 for Telefonica, primarily to accommodate spectrum costs.
Dividends show a more consistent pattern of reduction. Again measured against a five-year average, significant double-digit declines are projected by Fitch for Enel, Telecom Italia and Iberdrola, with cuts of a half or more in the dividend for OTE, Portugal Telecom and Repsol. We expect 2012 dividends to be skipped entirely at Finmeccanica and Telefonica as well as Edison, pending any change in policy following the acquisition by EDF.
A minority of companies are nonetheless planning dividends above the five-year average - Enagas, Gas Natural, Red Electrica and EDP, though in most cases, the payments are flat on last year, and may include scrip (non-cash) payments.
A recent analysis completed alongside our peripheral eurozone corporate war-game exercise also identified divestments as another popular measure for entities rated 'BBB' and below, with 15 out of 27 peripheral issuers slimming down their asset bases in response to the crisis.
For an analysis of how Fitch treats these evasive manoeuvres, please see Scenario: Eurozone Corporates War Game Exercise, available from www.fitchratings.com.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).