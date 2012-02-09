(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has revised India's Hightemp Furnaces Limited's (HTF) Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of an improvement in HTF's credit profile after Japan-based Dowa Thermotech Co. Limited (Dowa) acquired an 80% stake in the former in September 2011. Dowa is a leading company in the heat treatment industry, with production facilities in North America, China and Thailand. Dowa intends to use HTF's Indian facilities as a competitive production base, with focus on the South East Asian market. As a result, HTF is likely to obtain new export orders from FY13 onwards. Dowa also intends to infuse equity into HTF of around INR350m to fund its capex in FY13.

The ratings continue to reflect the technology-focused nature of HTF's business, supported by a wide range of technical collaborations for specialty heat treatment processes, and its three-decade-long track record in providing heat treatment solutions for the automotive sector. The ratings are, however, moderated by the company's dependence on the capex cycle of the auto sector and the working capital intensive nature of its business.

EBIDTA margins declined in FY11 (year ending March) and 9MFY12 due to input cost pressures (9MFY12: 12.4%, FY11: 13.3% and FY10: 14.8%); however, recovery is likely in FY13 with an expected revision in contract prices.

The ratings may be upgraded upon achievement of expected benefits from the acquisition, through a significant increase in revenues and profitability leading to a sustained improvement in gross adjusted debt/EBIDTA to below 2.5x. Inability to bring the gross adjusted debt/EBIDTA below 2.5x on a sustained basis would revise the Outlook back to Stable.

HTF has been manufacturing industrial heat treatment furnaces since 1971. In FY11, HTF reported revenues of INR872m (FY10: INR611m), an EBIDTA of INR116.40m (INR90.60m), and gross financial leverage of 3.52x (4.21x).

Rating actions on HTF's bank facilities:

- INR180m fund-based working capital facilities (enhanced from INR110m, cash credit facilities): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- Outstanding INR300.7m long-term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR55m non-fund based working capital facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'