(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based power and distribution transformers manufacturer Marsons Ltd's National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects Marsons' overutilisation of the fund-based limits during the 12 months ended July 2012, reaching 24% on a few instances. The company also delayed interest payments on its term loans during Q4FY12 and Q1FY13, though it has been making timely principal repayments.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include timely repayment of principal and interest on term loans and utilisation of working capital facilities within sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

Incorporated in 1957, Marsons manufactures power and distribution transformers. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR912.9m (FY11: INR1,057.1m) with an EBITDA of INR77.9m (FY11: INR125.5m).

Fitch has also downgraded Marsons' bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR38.5m long-term loans (reduced from INR65.5m): downgraded to National Long-term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR180m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR300m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'