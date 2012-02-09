(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom's, a subsidiary of Tele2 Russia Holding AB (Tele2R), two domestic bonds, which will be issued on 13 February 2012, , a final 'BB+' Long-term senior unsecured rating and 'AA(rus)' National Long-term ratings.

The final ratings reflect final documentation conforming to draft information already received by Fitch

The two bonds are a Series 04 RUB3bn bond with a stated maturity of ten years and an attached investors' put option at year two and a Series 05 RUB4bn bond with a stated maturity of ten years and an attached investors' put option at year two.

Bondholders will benefit from an irrevocable undertaking by Tele2R and Tele2 Financial Services AB, a treasury company for Tele2R, which makes this instrument effectively recourse to the Tele2R group. The mechanism of irrevocable undertakings (essentially an offer to purchase bonds if the issuer is in default) exposes bondholders to the same probability of default and expected recoveries as senior unsecured creditors to Tele2R.

Tele2R is the fourth-largest Russian mobile company by subscriber base. It is a successful niche mobile player with a strong financial profile. However, it does not have 3G licences and is disadvantaged compared with its peers in terms of 4G/LTE options. In Fitch's view, this deficiency makes it less strategically important for the Tele2 group. Tele2R's ratings do not reflect any notching up for parental support.