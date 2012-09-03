(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) three tranches of AyT Deuda Subordinada I, FTA, a CDO of Spanish bank subordinated debt instruments, as follows:

Class A notes (ISIN ES0312284005) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Class B notes (ISIN ES0312284013) downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'BB+sf'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Class C notes (ISIN ES0312284021) downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

The rating actions follow the downgrade of all the participating banks within the transaction, after the downgrade of Spain in June 2012 (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade', dated 12 June 2012, available on www.fithcratings.com).

Fitch believes that subordinated debt instruments issued by Spanish banks face the risk of absorbing credit losses if public aid is needed for recapitalisation under a restructuring plan. One of the conditions laid down in the Memorandum of Understanding for Bank Recapitalisation is that banks in need of state aid will conduct voluntary or mandatory subordinated liability exercises on hybrid capital and subordinated debt if shareholder's funds are not sufficient, implying that non-performing risk is high and burden-sharing is highly likely (see 'Memorandum of Understanding for Spanish Bank Recapitalisation', dated 14 August 2012 at www.fithcratings.com).

The rating actions reflect both the risks of non-performing and burden-sharing, and also the increased concentration risk at an obligor level as a consequence of the latest mergers between Spanish banks. For example, Banca Civica, S.A. has merged into CaixaBank, S.A. ('BBB-'/Negative/'F2') in August, which has reduced the number of participating obligors in the pool to six.

The Class A rating is credit linked to the 'B' subordinated debt rating of the highest concentrated obligor, Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B'), which represents 48.7% of the pool, as the available structural subordination of 46.4% would not mitigate the potential default of this asset.

The structural credit enhancement for the class B and C notes is 26% and 18.4% respectively, unchanged since closing as per the bullet amortising nature of the transaction expected in November 2016. These levels of credit protection are commensurate with the 'B-sf' expectation of losses under the agency analysis.The weighted average rating of the assets in the transaction is 'B+sf'/'Bsf'.

The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Fitch's Outlook on the Spanish sovereign rating.