The raising of the short-term rating on UniCredit Bulbank reflects the same action on the Republic of Bulgaria on Aug. 10, 2012. The raising of the sovereign short-term rating reflects the revision of our criteria regarding the link between long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings. According to our revised criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign government is derived directly and solely from the long-term rating. As a result, the upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of Bulgaria's short-term creditworthiness (for more information, see "Bulgaria Short-Term Ratings Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; 'BBB' Long-Term Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published Aug. 10, 2012).

We consider UniCredit Bulbank to be a strategically important subsidiary of UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1). Our rating on UniCredit Bulbank therefore incorporates two notches of uplift for group support. According to our group rating methodology, this support could potentially drive the ratings on UniCredit Bulbank up by three notches above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb+', subject to a cap of one notch below the long-term issuer credit rating on its parent UniCredit Bank Austria. However, the ratings on UniCredit Bulbank are capped by the sovereign credit rating (BBB/Stable/A-2), hence the current two-notch uplift.

In our view, UniCredit Bulbank's parent, UniCredit Bank Austria, would provide extraordinary support in case of need to its almost fully owned Bulgarian subsidiary. We believe that the extraordinary support from the Austrian government, which we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria, could be extended to some extent to its subsidiaries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including UniCredit Bulbank.

The stable outlook reflects that on the long-term sovereign credit rating and our expectation that UniCredit Bulbank's financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. It also reflects our view that the bank's capacity to generate capital and earnings will not be affected by the expected deterioration in asset quality and that the bank will remain a strategically important group subsidiary.

The ratings on UniCredit Bulbank are at the same level as the foreign and local currency ratings on Bulgaria. Accordingly, any negative rating action on the ratings on the sovereign would have negative implications for the ratings on the bank. In addition, in the event of any negative rating action on the ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we currently rate one notch above UniCredit Bulbank, we would reassess the potential implications for the ratings on UniCredit Bulbank. We would notably monitor the SACP of the Bulgarian bank and whether it would be negatively affected by contagion risks from the larger group, and if the likelihood of support from its direct owner, UniCredit Bank Austria, is diminishing.

We could also revise the SACP down if we were to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position owing to a deterioration in problem loans that is worse than we currently expect or if loan loss reserve coverage fell more sharply than the current levels. A deterioration in the bank's SACP would not necessarily result in a lowering of the ratings, however, due to the three notches of uplift that we could incorporate to reflect group support. This is based on the assumption that the SACP remains at 'bb' or above.

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

UniCredit Bulbank AD

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3

Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3