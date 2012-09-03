(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan (BBB-/Stable/A-3) under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. We place Azerbaijan in BICRA group '8', along with Argentina, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Georgia. For the full report, see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Azerbaijan", published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry risk--where Azerbaijan ranks '7' and '8', respectively.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Azerbaijan faces "high risk" in "economic resilience", "low risk" in "economic imbalances", and "extremely high risk" in "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define those terms.

Our industry risk score of '8' is based on our assessment that Azerbaijan faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework" and "systemwide funding", while "very high risk" in its "competitive dynamics ", is "high risk", as our criteria define those terms.

Azerbaijan has made important progress in recent years by stepping up bank regulation and supervision, and bringing them gradually closer to international best practices.

We classify Azerbaijan's government as "supportive" toward domestic banks. We recognize the government's track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional stress.

