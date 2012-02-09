(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA+' long-term rating and positive outlook to Tennessee's series 2012A tax-exempt general obligation (GO) refunding bonds. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA+' rating and positive outlook on the state's GO bonds.

"The state's economy, while closely mirroring the U.S. macroeconomic struggles, has had some high-profile positive job announcements and a housing market that although still suffering from the impact of the recession compares favorably with nationwide levels," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Sugden-Castillo.

The long-term rating on Tennessee reflects our opinion of the state's:

-- Adequate reserves that are projected to grow based on fiscal 2012 year-to-date performance and the proposed fiscal 2013 budget.

-- Decades-long record of funding 100% of the annual required contribution (ARC) to the state retirement system; and

-- Low debt burden and limited future bonding plans.

The state's full faith and credit pledge secures the GO bonds. Management has indicated it plans to uses the proceeds of the series 2012A GO bonds to refund tax-exempt GO debt outstanding. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the state had approximately $2.07 billion (unaudited) in GO bonds outstanding and approximately $124 million (unaudited) in CP notes.

The positive outlook reflects the ongoing rebound of the state's key tax revenues, specifically the sales tax. Strong economic performance had allowed Tennessee to build up its reserves through the beginning of the recession. Through the recession, the state relied on base budget reductions, revenue enhancements, and the use of its revenue fluctuation reserves. As the economy rebounds, management plans to start rebuilding its reserves in fiscal 2012 and the long-term financial plan in the fiscal 2013 budget proposes to rebuild reserves to more healthy levels while still demonstrating active cost containment measures. Should the state be successful in meeting its forecast, all other things equal, we believe a 'AAA' rating would be achievable over the outlook horizon. The state has historically demonstrated active budget management, which will be especially important in light of the potential for additional economic and budgetary pressures that might result from the implementation of the Budget Control Act of 2011.Conversely, should the federal reductions be so large or have a disproportionate effect on Tennessee's economy as to undermine its revenue performance, absent sufficient adjustments by the state to its budget, we could revise the outlook to stable. We will continue to monitor these effects as they materialize, with a particular focus on the state's ability to absorb these reductions while maintaining structural balance.

