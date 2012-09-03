(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based paper manufacturer NR Agarwal Industries Ltd's (NRA) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. Fitch has also downgraded NRA's bank loan ratings. All the ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects NRA's deteriorated credit metrics in FY12 (year end March) with financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) increasing to 6.28x (FY11: 3.61x). This is a result of further delays by NRA in setting up its debt-funded unit V manufacturing facility due to non-receipt of environmental clearance and a significant decline in its EBITDA margins (FY12: 6.62%, FY11: 10.45%) due to higher imported raw material costs from a weak rupee.

The RWN reflects Fitch's view that NRA's credit profile could worsen during H2FY13 if unit V does not begin commercial operations. The agency will monitor the progress of unit V and seeks to resolve the RWN by Q4FY13.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include non-commercialization of the fifth unit in FY13 leading to liquidity pressures.

NRA, founded by Mr. NR Agarwal, manufactures various varieties of paper. The company was incorporated as a public limited company in December 1993 and currently has four operational manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. The company currently manufactures duplex board, newsprint, and writing & printing paper.

In FY12, revenue grew 5.58% yoy to INR4,925.97m. As on 31 March 2012, total debt was INR2,126m (FY11: INR1,814m).

Rating actions on NRA:

- National Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; placed on RWN

- INR1,607.5m term loans downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; placed on RWN

- INR440m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; placed on RWN

- INR352.5m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'; placed on RWN