(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Aug. 5, 2012, we placed our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty ratings on Veneto Banca on CreditWatch negative.

-- Our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes is weak-linked to our rating on Veneto Banca as liquidity guarantee provider.

-- We have therefore placed our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on these notes on CreditWatch negative.

-- Claris Finance 2006 is an RMBS transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB- (sf)' credit rating on Claris Finance 2006 S.r.l.'s class B notes on CreditWatch negative. Our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes remain unaffected by today's rating action.

This follows our Aug. 5, 2012, CreditWatch negative placement of our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Veneto Banca S.C.P.A.--the liquidity guarantee provider. (See "Italy-Based Veneto Banca 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 5, 2012.)

According to Claris Finance 2006's transaction documents, the liquidity guarantee covers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal of the rated notes. Based on this guarantee, we have weak-linked our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes to our rating on Veneto Banca as the liquidity guarantee provider. Therefore any change to our rating on Veneto Banca would result in an equivalent change to our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes. Consequently, the resolution of the CreditWatch placement on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes depends on the CreditWatch resolution on our long- and short-term ratings on Veneto Banca.

Our ratings on Claris Finance 2006's class A1 and A2 notes are unaffected by the CreditWatch placement on the credit ratings on Veneto Banca since the ratings on these classes of notes are delinked from the ratings on the liquidity provider.

Claris Finance 2006 is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy. The transaction closed in July 2006 and its revolving period elapsed in March 2010.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Italy-Based Veneto Banca 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 5, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

-- Criteria For Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, July 16, 2002