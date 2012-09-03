Sept 03 -

Overview

-- Reduced availability of scrap lead has led U.K.-based lead recycler Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. to report weak results in the second quarter of 2012. In our view, the company's fundamentals may deteriorate further because one of its customers has commissioned new recycling capacity in the U.S.

-- This, together with the poor macroeconomic outlook in Europe, has led us to revise downward our medium-term forecast for Eco-Bat's EBITDA. Consequently, we foresee that Eco-Bat will find it more difficult to maintain the interest-accruing payment-in-kind loan of its parent EB Holdings II, Inc. at a manageable level.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Eco-Bat to negative from stable and affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade in the coming 6-12 months if Eco-Bat's EBITDA does not recover from its low level, leading both to a highly leveraged capital structure--including the PIK loan--and to funds from operations to debt of less than 10%.

Rating Action

On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on U.K.-based lead recycler Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. (Eco-Bat). At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Eco-Bat.

In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of payment default.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Eco-Bat's weak results in the second quarter of 2012, and our forecast that the company's fundamentals will deteriorate further in the coming quarters. The weak results are due to a lower availability of scrap lead on the back of soft lead prices.

In the second quarter of 2012, Eco-Bat reported Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of GBP30 million, a level comparable to that recorded in the first half of 2009, when the global economic crisis was at its worst. Additionally, we see a threat to Eco-Bat's profitability from the commissioning of new lead recycling capacity in the U.S. by one of Eco-Bat's main customers Johnson Controls Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in the coming quarters. In our view, this will put further pressure on toll processers such as Eco-Bat from 2013.

We consider that a material weakening of Eco-Bat's performance and free operating cash flow (FOCF) will ultimately impair its ability to service the EUR600 million payment-in-kind (PIK) loan due 2017, issued by Eco-Bat's immediate parent EB Holdings II, Inc. (EB Holdings; not rated). We estimate the outstanding amount of the PIK loan to be GBP853 million as of June 30, 2012. Although Eco-Bat has no contractual obligation to repay the PIK loan, we anticipate that it will use cash on the balance sheet and ongoing dividends to service part of the loan at some stage. Under the documentation for the EUR300 million senior secured notes, Eco-Bat may distribute up to 50% of its net income in dividends.

In accordance with our criteria, we add EB Holdings' estimated GBP853 million PIK loan to Eco-Bat's net cash of GBP4 million as of June 30, 2012, after netting GBP382 million of available cash on the balance sheet from gross adjusted debt of GBP378 million.

Under our base-case credit scenario, we now anticipate that Eco-Bat will report EBITDA of GBP135 million in 2012, compared with our previous assumption of GBP184 million. In 2011, EBITDA amounted to GBP238 million. At this stage, we have very limited visibility on the company's profitability in 2013 in light of the changing industry landscape in the U.S. However, we do not anticipate a material recovery in EBITDA even if the price of lead rebounds, because Eco-Bat has sizable U.S. operations that will remain under pressure.

We believe that the reduced EBITDA will lead dividends to fall short of the interest expense on the PIK loan of 11% per year. This situation makes the prospects for refinancing at best questionable and at worst unlikely by year-end 2012.

In addition, our base-case credit scenario assumes that adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt (including the PIK loan and net of cash) will only be 10% in 2012 and 2013. Excluding the PIK loan, FFO to debt will be about 27%.

An additional negative rating factor remains our lack of visibility on the financial strategy of Eco-Bat and its ultimate shareholder, Mr. Howard Meyers.

Liquidity

We assess Eco-Bat's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, with an estimated ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses of about 1.2x for the next 24 months.

Our assessment reflects the company's substantial cash in hand of about GBP402 million as of June 30, 2012, compared with short-term debt of GBP111 million and senior unsecured notes of GBP235 million (EUR300 million) due in 2017.

In the absence of visibility on the scale of future dividend payments, we assume in our base-case scenario that Eco-Bat will distribute the bulk of its surplus cash to its parent by year-end 2012 in order to reduce the interest-accruing PIK loan.

In addition, Eco-Bat has availability of about GBP50 million under its committed credit lines of GBP100 million due in September 2016 (with an option to increase this by another GBP50 million), and $50 million due in July 2016. We expect Eco-Bat to generate negative FOCF of about GBP80 million in 2012 (including the recent acquisition of two Benelux-based battery distributors), turning positive in 2013.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR300 million senior unsecured notes issued by financing vehicle Eco-Bat Finance PLC is 'B+', the same level as the corporate credit rating on parent company Eco-Bat, which guarantees the debt. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes are unsecured and rank behind Eco-Bat's secured working-capital facilities.

The recovery rating on the notes is supported by our valuation of Eco-Bat as a going concern; a relatively modest amount of prior-ranking debt or liabilities; and its U.K. jurisdiction, which we consider to be relatively favorable for creditors. The recovery rating on the notes is constrained at '3' by the notes' unsecured status and event risk associated with a relatively complex organizational and capital structure. This structure includes a GBP853 million (as of end-June 2012) 11% cumulative PIK loan located at EB Holdings.

To calculate recoveries under our methodology, we simulate a default scenario. We simulate a default in 2015, assuming a significant fall in revenues caused by a sharp decline in the price of lead. We also assume new capacity additions in the U.S. by battery manufacturers and a significant dividend payment of about GBP350 million prior to default.

We value Eco-Bat on a going-concern basis because we believe that at the time of hypothetical default the business would still be sufficiently attractive to ensure that debtholders would achieve greater value through reorganization or a sale as a going concern rather than through a liquidation of assets.

We base our valuation primarily on a discrete asset valuation methodology, as we believe that Eco-Bat's asset base substantially underpins its value. After stressing the company's assets, principally comprising tangible fixed assets, inventories, and receivables, we estimate that the company's stressed value at the point of default would be about GBP460 million.

We deduct from the stressed enterprise value enforcement costs of about GBP30 million and priority obligations principally comprising secured revolving credit facilities, finance leases, and 50% of the pensions deficit, which together total about GBP170 million. This leaves sufficient value for 50%-70% recovery at the time of hypothetical default on the outstanding EUR300 million of senior unsecured notes.

For our detailed recovery report, see "Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile," published March 8, 2012, published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade in the coming 6-12 months if Eco-Bat's EBITDA does not recover in the context of the weak European operating environment and forthcoming capacity additions in the U.S. We could downgrade Eco-Bat if its weak profitability persists and ultimately reduces its ability to maintain the outstanding amount under the PIK loan at a manageable level. Triggers for a downgrade include adjusted FFO to debt of 10% or less, or interest expense on the PIK loan of more than EB Holdings' 86.7% share in Eco-Bat's net income.

Over the medium term, the interest-accruing PIK loan that matures early in 2017 exposes Eco-Bat to material refinancing risk, in our view. In the absence of a plan to refinance the PIK loan, as well as the company's other debt instruments, by the end of 2015 or early 2016, we could lower the rating by several notches.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the battery recycling industry improves more than we anticipate, and/or we gain more insight into Eco-Bat's strategy to repay or restructure the PIK loan.

Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--

Rating Affirmed; Rating Unchanged

Eco-Bat Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured Debt* B+ B+

Recovery Rating 3 3

*Guaranteed by Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.