UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- KUKA AG ------------------------------------------------ 03-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Manufacturing
industries, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2010 B/-- B/--
09-Nov-2010 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR202 mil 8.75% bnds due 11/15/2017 B- 07-Dec-2010
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts