(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Vikash Metal
& Power Ltd's (VMPL) 'Fitch C(ind)' National Long-Term
rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now
appear as 'Fitch C(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary:
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category
due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of VMPL. The ratings will
remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months
and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this
six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be
communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated VMPL's bank loans to the
non-monitored category as follows:
- INR651.84m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch C(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch C(ind)'
- INR657.5m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch C(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch C(ind)'
- INR1,050m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'