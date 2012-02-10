(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Vikash Metal & Power Ltd's (VMPL) 'Fitch C(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch C(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary:

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of VMPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated VMPL's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR651.84m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR657.5m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR1,050m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'