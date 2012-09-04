(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FP Turbo Series 2010-1 Trust floating-rate notes.

The transaction is a securitisation of automobile and equipment lease receivables originated by Fleet Partners Pty Limited (FleetPartners). The portfolio is made up of novated and finance leases backed by new and used passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and vehicle-related equipment.

The rating actions are as listed below.

AUD31.5m Class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.4m Class B notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.8m Class C notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.4m Class D notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The ratings reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating levels and that the transaction is able to cover future losses with available excess income.

"Since closing, in September 2010, losses have been covered by excess spread and a small charge-off to the seller note, which was reimbursed in the following three months. As of 29 June 2012, there had been no charge-off on the rated notes," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

Concentration levels are a constraint on the ratings, with the top five employer obligors making up 30.15% of the outstanding leases, although the obligation remains with the individual.

As of 29 June 2012, the total collateral pool consisted of 2,010 lease receivables (from 759 obligors) totalling approximately AUD54.5m, with an average size of AUD27,111. The portfolio had a weighted-average seasoning of 28.56 months and a weighted-average remaining term of 16.41 months. The weighted-average outstanding balloon amount was 36.48% of the original outstanding balance of the leases. Since closing, the transaction has experienced gross losses of AUD2,389,712 or 1.36% of the original collateral balance.